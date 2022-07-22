Advertisement

Media predict Alabama will beat Georgia in SEC championship; Arkansas lands several on All-SEC

(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Two-time defending champion Alabama was predicted to win a third consecutive Southeastern Conference title in voting by media attending this week’s SEC Media Days.

Alabama beat Georgia in last year’s SEC championship game in Atlanta before losing to the Bulldogs in the national title game. Media picked a repeat matchup by selecting Alabama to win the SEC West and Georgia to win the SEC East in voting released Friday.

Alabama was the overwhelming pick to win the championship, receiving 158 votes. Georgia was second with 18 votes.

Voters have confidence in Georgia again ruling the SEC East. The Bulldogs received 172 first-place votes in the division. Kentucky was picked second in the division and had four first-place votes. Tennessee was third, followed by Florida, South Carolina, Missouri and Vanderbilt.

Alabama received 177 first-place votes in the West. Texas A&M finished second in the voting, followed by Arkansas, Mississippi, LSU, Mississippi State and Auburn.

Alabama was represented by quarterback Bryce Young, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, wide receiver Jermaine Burton and offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor on the first-team offense selected by media.

Linebackers Will Anderson and Henry To’oTo’o and defensive backs Jordan Battle and Eli Ricks represented the Crimson Tide on the first-team defense.

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby joined Young and Gibbs on the first-team backfield. LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and Georgia tight end Brock Bowers also made the first-team offense.

Georgia right tackle Warren McClendon was joined by Florida’s O’Cyrus Torrence, Nick Broeker of Mississippi and Ricky Stromberg of Arkansas on the first-team offensive line.

Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker and Kentucky’s Will Levis were the second- and third-team quarterbacks, respectively.

Georgia had three first-team picks on defense: lineman Jalen Carter, linebacker Nolan Smith and cornerback Kelee Ringo.

LSU’s BJ Ojulari, Auburn’s Derick Hall and Tennessee’s Byron Young joined Carter on the first-team defensive line. Jalen Catalon of Arkansas was a first-team selection as a defensive back.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Dollar City employee dies from injuries following incident at park Wednesday
Badlands National Park
Missouri man dies after taking social media challenge
Police were called to shots fired in the 1800 Block of West Nichols
Springfield Police investigate shooting incidents near a park
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Springfield police need help to identify suspects in Hammons Field vandalism
Ex-member of Springfield Abou Ben Adhem Shriners Greeting Club arrested for stealing

Latest News

Except for north-central and northwest Arkansas, a heat advisory is in effect today. In...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 100s Drag on...
Michael Loyd/Greene County Jail
Federal prosecutors file charges in Springfield bank robbery
Taney County Sheriff’s Office now handling dispatch duties for the city of Hollister Mo.
100s drag on