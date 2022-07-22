Missouri Sheriffs say they will not give up CCW information to FBI

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple sheriffs across Missouri have publicly announced they will not give out any conceal and carry information to agencies that ask for it.

In August, Missouri is due to be audited by the federal government. A regular computer technology review is done to ensure that no office misuses that database, which contains CCW entered by sheriff’s offices. Many sheriffs are taking to social media to say they will not release that information if asked to do so by any agency, including the FBI.

”I have not been contacted, although I hit it off the storm real early with a public Facebook post. And I do know that there have been several of the sheriffs across the state that have been contacted,” said Wright County Sheriff Sonny Byerely.

Byerely says state law keeps the information private.

” I was elected to protect their rights and their freedoms and to uphold the laws. That is a law in the state of Missouri that we don’t give out that private information,” said Sheriff Byerely.

Camden County sheriff’s officials say they’ll also keep CCW information private.

”That’s fundamental to our Second Amendment rights that every American has, and when you start questioning who can have access and why would we not allow access? Or why as a permit holder would I not want someone to know that is because it’s really none of their business,” said Sgt. Scott Hines.

Many who have conceal and carry permits want their information to remain private.

”I believe that it’s not anyone’s business other than the sheriff’s business, in their local communities who has a CCW,“ said Sheriff Byerely.

In 2018, Laclede County Sheriff’s Office was asked for the CCW information during an audit. Sheriff David Millsap told them no. Sheriff Millsap says he has not been contacted since, but the answer is still the same.

But FBI Public Affairs Specialist Bridget Patton said in an email the agency never asks for personal information during these audits. “As part of the planned Missouri audit, a small sampling of system transactions is to be inspected for compliance and to ensure there is no misuse of CJIS systems,” Patton wrote. “At no point would auditors require access to lists such as state-approved concealed carry holders, nor would the CJIS Division retain information beyond what is necessary to address a specific compliance concern. Missouri has been through this routine audit multiple times, most recently in 2018.”

