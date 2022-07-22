Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to host watch party for Buck O’Neil Hall of Fame induction
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The long wait is almost over.
John Jordan “Buck” O’Neil, founder of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.
O’Neil, who played for and managed the Kansas City Monarchs in the 30s and 40s, will be enshrined with the sport’s greatest honor on Sunday afternoon.
To celebrate the occasion, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum will host a watch party Sunday at 12 p.m.
The event is free to the public, although donations are encouraged.
