New Missouri bill makes unauthorized sleeping on state land a crime

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Missouri bill signed last month will ban homeless people from sleeping on state-owned land without prior approval starting on January 1st, 2023.

The bill says that someone living in an unauthorized plot of land will be approached by police and asked to leave. If they refuse, the police will return a second time and offer a shelter, approved campsite, or other forms of approved housing. If they refuse a second time, they can possibly receive a citation for a class-c misdemeanor.

Additionally, cities with homeless populations higher than the average and that refuse to enforce the ban will see funding cuts, according to the bill’s sponsor Senator Holly Rehder.

“This is all with 100% positive intention from the governor as well,” said Rehder, “and so we want to work, we want to see reward those who are doing a great job. And we want to get those who are not having good outcomes to start looking at some of the places in Missouri that are doing better to start doing this, this different model because what we’re doing isn’t working, you know, we, we want to go a step further than just housing people, we want to help them to be able to have that self-reliance.”

The new law has gained controversy as some homeless advocates say it effectively criminalizes homelessness. Michelle Garand from Community Partnership of the Ozarks says she is worried about losing funding.

“Our community could stand to lose a considerable amount of funds.” She said, “All that goes to our shelter operators, housing operators. We don’t know exactly what funds are in jeopardy. We’re asking for clarification from the governor’s office. But even those dollars that we believe to be true could be very significant.”

Senator Rehder told KY3 that there is no concrete plan in place for how this new law will be implemented at this time, but a plan will be put together before its implementation in January.

