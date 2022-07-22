Advertisement

Price Cutter Championship Golf Tournament prepares for extreme heat

Hundreds of people will be in Highland Springs country club this weekend for the Annual Price...
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Hundreds of people will be in Highland Springs country club this weekend for the Annual Price Cutter Championship Golf Tournament. With temperatures exceeding 100 degrees, spending too much time outside can be dangerous. Officials have put in several safety measures to help keep everyone safe throughout the tournament.

First, there are water coolers at every tee box for players and volunteers to stay hydrated.

“First and foremost is just encouraging hydration,” said Price Cutter Championship CEO Jerald Andrews. “There’s water everywhere. So water on every tee box and we’ll constantly kind of be challenging people. Are you staying cool? Are you drinking plenty of water? We have several tents that are air-conditioned on the side as well.”

One of the natural benefits of Highland Springs is lots of shaded areas where attendees can watch the pros play and stay cool. It’s not just players and attendees that officials have to worry about. There are also dozens of volunteers helping out this weekend.

“Our volunteers are doing shorter shifts,” said Andrews. “Some are walking nine instead of 18 holes and way of being a walking score or a standard bearer or even the marshals are staying out for shorter spans of time and coming into volunteer talent which is air-conditioned.”

In the event of an emergency, medical professionals are on-site and ready to step up.

“CoxHealth is here on-site, and they have EMTs and they have a little mobile cart that they can run out to someone immediately,” said Andrews. “They have an ambulance on site as well and hopefully will not have to use it, but we have a heliport site for a helicopter to land here on site too.”

One thing you need to know if you are planning to attend is the championship will finish the day at 3 p.m. instead of 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday because of the heat. Players will double-tee the event starting at 7:30.

