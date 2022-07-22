Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Department launches interactive map to avoid extreme heat

(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As the community experiences consistently high temperatures, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department created an interactive map detailing cooling centers and other locations throughout Greene County where individuals can escape the extreme heat. 

The Cooling Center Locator will allow people who are unsheltered or do not have access to air conditioning in their homes to find a cool place to rest during hot weather. CLICK HERE to launch the map.

According to the Greene County Office of Emergency Management, high temperatures are expected to continue through the end of July, with high temperatures between 101°F and 103°F expected all weekend. As of July 21, 76 people have been treated for heat-related illnesses in Greene County, the highest rate to date since 2018. Of those where a contributing factor was provided, 15% were living without air conditioning, 22% were unsheltered, and 20% were working outdoors.

The Cooling Center Locator map not only includes official cooling center locations that are open during National Weather Service issued heat advisories, but it also lists public buildings with air conditioning that are open to the public, seniors and youth. For more information on staying safe in the heat and to access the map, visit health.springfieldmo.gov/summer.

Heat exhaustion is the most common heat-related illness and can lead to dehydration. A person with symptoms of heat exhaustion should move to a cool spot, rest and drink cool water. If they can safely get to a cooling center or inside an air-conditioned building, they should do so immediately. If symptoms worsen or last longer than an hour, they should seek medical attention.

Heat stroke occurs when the body’s temperature climbs to or above 104°F. It can be deadly. Call 9-1-1 immediately if a person has symptoms including a high body temperature, red, hot or dry skin, rapid pulse, throbbing headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion or unconsciousness.

In people, illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke occur when the body’s temperature control system is overloaded. Children, senior adults and people with chronic illnesses are at the highest risk.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHA launches investigation into deadly incident at Silver Dollar City
Badlands National Park
Missouri man dies after taking social media challenge
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Springfield police need help to identify suspects in Hammons Field vandalism
Police were called to shots fired in the 1800 Block of West Nichols
Springfield Police investigate shooting incidents near a park
Ex-member of Springfield Abou Ben Adhem Shriners Greeting Club arrested for stealing

Latest News

EXPLAINER:Will Sheriff's give out CCW information?
EXPLAINER:Will Sheriff's give out CCW information?
Except for north-central and northwest Arkansas, a heat advisory is in effect today. In...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wickedly Warm Weekend
Taney County Sheriff’s Office now handling dispatch duties for the city of Hollister Mo.
TRI TIP
SPONSORED: The PLace-Grilling the perfect tri-tip with Harter House on Eastgate