Springfield-Greene County Health Department launches interactive map to avoid extreme heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As the community experiences consistently high temperatures, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department created an interactive map detailing cooling centers and other locations throughout Greene County where individuals can escape the extreme heat.

The Cooling Center Locator will allow people who are unsheltered or do not have access to air conditioning in their homes to find a cool place to rest during hot weather. CLICK HERE to launch the map.

According to the Greene County Office of Emergency Management, high temperatures are expected to continue through the end of July, with high temperatures between 101°F and 103°F expected all weekend. As of July 21, 76 people have been treated for heat-related illnesses in Greene County, the highest rate to date since 2018. Of those where a contributing factor was provided, 15% were living without air conditioning, 22% were unsheltered, and 20% were working outdoors.

The Cooling Center Locator map not only includes official cooling center locations that are open during National Weather Service issued heat advisories, but it also lists public buildings with air conditioning that are open to the public, seniors and youth. For more information on staying safe in the heat and to access the map, visit health.springfieldmo.gov/summer.

Heat exhaustion is the most common heat-related illness and can lead to dehydration. A person with symptoms of heat exhaustion should move to a cool spot, rest and drink cool water. If they can safely get to a cooling center or inside an air-conditioned building, they should do so immediately. If symptoms worsen or last longer than an hour, they should seek medical attention.

Heat stroke occurs when the body’s temperature climbs to or above 104°F. It can be deadly. Call 9-1-1 immediately if a person has symptoms including a high body temperature, red, hot or dry skin, rapid pulse, throbbing headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion or unconsciousness.

In people, illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke occur when the body’s temperature control system is overloaded. Children, senior adults and people with chronic illnesses are at the highest risk.

