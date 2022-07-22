Springfield Spotlight: Award-Winning Artist Rashod Taylor Featured in National Geographic Magazine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The work of award-winning artist Rashod Taylor didn’t just go viral, it went national.

Here, Taylor talked to Daniel Posey about how posting his images online received the attention of National Geographic, and the inspirations he finds in his family.

You can follow and find more information about Rashod Taylor here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.