Springfield Spotlight: Award-Winning Artist Rashod Taylor Featured in National Geographic Magazine

Award-winning artist, Rashod Taylor, talked to Daniel Posey about getting featured in National Geographic Magazine's February 2022 issue.
By Daniel Posey
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The work of award-winning artist Rashod Taylor didn’t just go viral, it went national.

Here, Taylor talked to Daniel Posey about how posting his images online received the attention of National Geographic, and the inspirations he finds in his family.

You can follow and find more information about Rashod Taylor here.

Award-winning artist, Rashod Taylor, talked to Daniel Posey about getting featured in National...
Springfield Spotlight: Rashod Taylor
