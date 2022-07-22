Taney County Sheriff’s Office handling dispatch duties for the city of Hollister, Mo.

Advertisement

The city of Hollister has decided to transfer police dispatch duties to the Taney County Sheriff’s Office.(ky3)
By Madison Horner
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Hollister transferred its police dispatch duties to the Taney County Sheriff’s Office.

Both police forces want to make more people aware of the change because it has caused confusion. Sheriff Brad Daniels says the change has resulted in many people hanging up, thinking they have called the wrong number.

Hollister Police Chief Preston Schmidt says normally, when someone in the city of Hollister calls 911, the call would go to the sheriff’s department. That call would then be forwarded to the Hollister Police department only if it was determined a Hollister officer needed to respond. Now 911 calls will still be received by the sheriff’s department, but they will immediately dispatch Hollister officers.

This will eliminate steps for the department and save time overall. Chief Schmidt says the community will also notice a change in non-emergency calls. When you call the Hollister Police non-emergency line, they will be given three options. He says resources did play into this decision.

“We were still maintaining a 24-hour dispatch, but because of staffing, it was getting difficult,” said Schmidt.

“The opportunity was there,” said Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels. “We decided it was best for the residents to do this.”

Chief Schmidt says the change will address efficiency and resource concerns moving forward.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

