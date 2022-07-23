Arkansas’ jobless rate remains steady for June, year-over-year numbers up

Advertisement

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – June was a steady month for the Natural State when it came to the job market.

According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, Arkansas’ estimated year-over-year jobs were up 2.75% for the month. However, with a slower rate of growth in the labor force, the June jobless rate remained at 3.2%.

The number of employed in Arkansas during June was an estimated 1,311,322, which was 2.75% more than June 2021.

TBP said Arkansas’ labor force for June was up by 1.66% from last year at 1,354,780. It was also more than the 1,352,042 in May. The state’s labor force participation rate was 57% in June.

When it came to Arkansans without jobs, there were only 43,458, which was below the 56,376 in June 2021. The biggest year-over-year sector gains were in Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (11,500 more jobs), manufacturing (up 6,500 jobs), and Leisure & Hospitality (5,000 jobs).

