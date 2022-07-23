Firefighters explain how burn bans are implemented and enforced

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Burn bans have been implemented across southwest Missouri due to the drought conditions and extremely high temperatures we’ve been experiencing.

Firefighters from the Marshfield Fire Protection District say that controlled burns during this time aren’t the only things that can get out of hand. They say that along with throwing a cigarette out of your car window, the heat coming off a car’s exhaust can be enough to start a raging fire.

Captain Travis Cramer says that not enough people know about the burn ban, or they just don’t seem to care.

“I just don’t think it’s that widely known. “ He said, “With the little rain we got last week, a little sprinkle, they think oh, it’s fine now we can burn it. They don’t take that into account, that it’s been dry for so long.”

Captain Cramer also mentioned how the actual enforcement of the ban takes place.

“If they’re burning inside the city limits during the burn ban, obviously we’ll be called and we have to put it out. And then at that point, they’ll just be given a warning and if they continue to do it, or depending on the materials they’re burning, we can actually call the fire marshal or law enforcement and they can enforce the penalty on that.” He said. Cramer added that the leveling of specific fines is left up to a judge. The penalty can be a class A misdemeanor with a fine of up to $500.

Captain Cramer explained his frustration surrounding the complexity of implementing a burn ban as he said it should be common sense not to burn in these conditions.

“We have to get the fire district involved and then, especially for the city limits we have to get the city council involved, the city involved in that, and along with the national weather service out of Springfield. We all have to come out and there’ll be a big joint... conjunction to decide to put that in place.”

He also worries that people may see a small amount of rain and assume the ban has been lifted. He advises all those living within a burn ban to make sure to check the social media pages of their local fire departments or give them a call, to make sure you know when the ban has been officially lifted.

