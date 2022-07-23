Heat-related illnesses rising in the Ozarks; Springfield residents seek more centers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Greene County Health Department says at least 76 people have been treated for heat-related illnesses this summer which is the most in the last four years.

Most of those treated are either homeless or have outdoor jobs.

”It’s been very difficult, and I just take it day by day,” said Mary Williams, homeless. ”I stay in the square because it’s the closest to the library that’s right here.”

The library is one of the many cooling centers in town she uses, but Williams says she wishes there were more because the others are a hike from her camp.

These include Springfield’s family centers and the Jordan Valley Ice Park.

”The resources that we have in Springfield are great. There just happens not to be enough of them,” said Kristi Johnson with the Connecting Grounds Community Outreach Center. “Everything is spread so thin, and funding is not there, and people are just at their wit’s end because it has been a really hot, miserable summer.”

Taney County began the summer with three cooling centers but now has ten after churches and nonprofits opened up.

KY3 asked how realistic that would be here in Springfield.

“It would take our community coming together, and we could have churches that wanted to open up their space for a few hours in the afternoons, volunteers that go out in a community to pass out water bottles and cooling towels and things like that,” said Johnson. “Honestly, it’s really going to take a combined effort between private businesses and individuals as well as our city.“

In this intense heat, Johnson says always to be lending a helping hand.

”We take donations all the time of sunscreen and bottled water cooling towels, popsicles, aloe vera gel, but simply just carrying bottled water in your car and handing them out helps,” said Johnson. " If you see someone at a stoplight or a gas station that feels like they might be in distress, then offer them some cold water.”

