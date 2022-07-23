Lawrence County moving its 911 Center from Monett to Mt. Vernon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Lawrence County Emergency Services Board is working to implement an 8,250-square-foot 911 Emergency Communications Center in Mt Vernon south of I-44. The current 911 center is inside the Monett Police Department.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and the Lawrence County Health Department will sit alongside the 911 Center. The county will also build a 300-foot communications tower with the help from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds allocated by the Lawrence County Commission.

According to the Lawrence County Emergency Services Board Chairman Mike Palmer, the rest of the buildings are funded through a half-cent sales tax which Lawrence County voters approved in April of 2019.

Palmer said the state promotes emergency service centers to consolidate for convenience and safety, which is what Lawrence County is doing.

“A lot of times, if there’s more than one call center, it gets difficult. Transferring calls from one to the other and knowing what jurisdiction actually needs to be called is important,” Palmer said. “From a safety standpoint, this would be a great improvement.”

Palmer also said having a solid building structure is crucial.

“This facility will be a FEMA-rated structure. It’ll be able to handle an F-5 tornado. We thought it was very important to construct it like that if the worst of storms come through as we experienced with Joplin,” Palmer said.

He also said the structure must be in a functional working mode to protect the employees who need to be handling emergency calls for the county.

Jerry Burrus, a Mt. Vernon resident for more than 45 years, said he is happy emergency services are coming to Mt Vernon.

“I think it’s a good thing so we can have the sheriff’s office, and this way, they’ll be more familiar with the streets,” Burrus said.

Burrus and other Mt. Vernon residents said in the past. They have called 911, and sometimes help is sent to the wrong locations. They said this is probably due to Monett dispatchers not being as familiar enough with the roads.

Mike Palmer said the new center will also have two extra dispatcher seats, so there can be more people to help answer emergency calls.

Construction will begin in August and is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2023. To see what areas the 911 Center will cover, visit the Lawrence County 911 website.

