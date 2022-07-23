Advertisement

Driver dies in crash involving RV in Barry County, Mo.

A man dies in Barry County after his vehicle is hit by an RV.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) - A driver died after his SUV was struck by an RV in southern Barry County.

Bruce Meyers, of Shell Knob, died in the crash Friday.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports Meyers was driving on State Highway 86, west of Golden, Missouri around 12:40 Friday afternoon when he failed to yield to an oncoming RV. The crash sent the 75-year-old’s SUV into a parked truck. Meyers died at the scene.

His passenger, Beverly Meyers, 80, was flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. The driver and occupants of the RV suffered minor to no injuries.

