Advertisement

Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say

Police say a newborn baby had to be taken to the hospital after the child was left on a doorstep of a random home. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Police in Arizona are investigating a situation where they say a newborn baby was abandoned outside in the heat at a random home’s front door.

The Mesa Police Department reports that a woman inside the home notified officers of the child at about 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

According to Arizona’s Family, the female resident told police that someone rang the doorbell and thought it was a package delivery. However, she found the baby on the ground when opening the door and called 911.

Police said the child was wrapped in a blanket and didn’t appear to be more than a day old. The child was taken to a hospital for observation and expected to be OK.

Detectives are continuing their investigation and urged anyone with further information to contact the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

The National Weather Service had issued an excessive heat warning for central Arizona on Friday, where temperatures were expected to reach as high as 111 degrees.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHA launches investigation into deadly incident at Silver Dollar City
Badlands National Park
Missouri man dies after taking social media challenge
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Springfield police need help to identify suspects in Hammons Field vandalism
Police were called to shots fired in the 1800 Block of West Nichols
Springfield Police investigate shooting incidents near a park
Ex-member of Springfield Abou Ben Adhem Shriners Greeting Club arrested for stealing

Latest News

Biden meets virtually with his economic team a day after testing positive for COVID-19. (POOL,...
Biden’s COVID symptoms improve; White House says he’s staying busy
FILE - A farmer collects harvest on a field around a crater left by a Russian rocket ten...
‘A beacon of hope’: Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deal
cooling shelter springfield
Heat-related illnesses rising in the Ozarks; Springfield residents seek more centers
James Bacon, who now lives in Ozark, spent 29 years in law enforcement but took up collecting...
A Guinness World Record? Clover collection could bring good luck to former Nixa Police Dept. chief