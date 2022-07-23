Advertisement

Suspect critically injured in officer-involved shooting in Joplin, Mo. Saturday

(Action News 5)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is assisting in an investigation into an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning in Joplin.

Scott Peggram, 35, suffered critical injuries in the shooting.

Investigators say an officer located a suspicious vehicle near 25th Street and Annie Baxter Avenue. The vehicle turned out to be stolen. Officers say they confronted Peggram, who appeared to be passed out inside the vehicle. While trying to get him to comply, the officers say he began ramming the vehicle into two Joplin Police Department patrol cars. Investigators say that is when the officer fired his gun, hitting Peggram.

Officers treated the suspect before EMTs arrived. Doctors treated and released one officer involved in the incident.

The police department placed the officers involved on paid administrative leave.

