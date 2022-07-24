Advertisement

Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won’t make Toronto trip

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the third...
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals’ best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won’t be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven’t received the COVID-19 vaccination.

The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games.

Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19.

Arenado, Goldschmidt and Romine will be placed on the restricted list and forfeit pay and major league service time in accordance with the terms of MLB’s collective bargaining agreement.

Goldschmidt currently leads the Cardinals in most offensive categories, including batting average (.333), home runs (22), RBIs (74), on-base percentage (.416) and hits (116). Arenado has 102 hits, 18 home runs and 59 RBIs.

Romine joined the Cardinals earlier this season as backup for the injured Yadier Molina, who is expected to rejoin the team next month.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

