Body found in Black River in Poplar Bluff

Coroner Jim Akers said the body appears to have been in the water for two to three days.(MGN)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A body was found in Black River in Poplar Bluff Saturday around 4 p.m. by kayakers.

Coroner Jim Akers said the body appears to have been in the water for two to three days.

Due to the condition of the body, photographs and finger prints have not been useful in identifying the body.

The deceased is an adult, white male wearing a black t-shirt and jeans.

He is estimated to be 30-50 years old and appears to be bald or balding, with several days of beard growth.

Akers said they did not find any scars, marks or tattoos to help identify him.

No paperwork or ID was found on the body.

He said they are still investigating all possibilities at this time, and an autopsy is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Any one with information can contact Butler County Sheriff’s Office with any information (573) 785-8444.

