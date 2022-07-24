Advertisement

Deputies: Teen arrested after taking 6 hostage at Fla. home

A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody after authorities say he held six people hostage in a Florida home. (WJXT via CNN)
By WJXT Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody after authorities say he held six people, including children, hostage in a Florida home.

Sheriff’s deputies say they were called about 3:30 a.m. Saturday to a home in the Jacksonville neighborhood of Oceanway after reports of an armed subject holding hostages.

After receiving an arrest warrant and a search warrant, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded and was able to safely remove the suspect, 15-year-old Caleb Seth Boone, and six hostages from the home.

Boone was taken into custody. He is facing a minimum felony charge of false imprisonment.

Investigators are still looking into the motivation for the incident and what led up to it, but they say they believe Boone was armed. The 15-year-old does not live at the home, and his connection to those who do is unclear.

The sheriff’s office says Boone had “numerous outstanding custody orders.”

“My understanding is he has a lengthy criminal record. I can tell you, it’s definitely not our first interaction with him,” JSO Lt. Shannon Hartley said.

Copyright 2022 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Badlands National Park
Missouri man dies after hiking in Badlands National Park
OSHA launches investigation into deadly incident at Silver Dollar City
Consumer prices rising in all aspects of life.
Missouri posts record surplus for second straight year
Michael Loyd/Greene County Jail
Federal prosecutors file charges in Springfield bank robbery
Sister: Missouri hiker who died in Badlands was on graduation trip, not a social media challenge

Latest News

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz visits Springfield for a fundraising rally for conservative PAC
Splashing water
Divers searching for missing swimmer in Table Rock Lake
Smoke from the fire of the train derailment in Lebanon Junction could be seen from miles away....
Firefighters battle several large grass fires across the Ozarks
O-Zone: Honor Flight a unique charity at Price Cutter Charity Championship
Table Rock Lake
Dive teams conduct search in Table Rock Lake Saturday