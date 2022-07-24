Dive teams conduct search in Table Rock Lake Saturday

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a search is currently underway in Table Rock Lake for a person.

The patrol says a dive team with Western Taney County, and Highway Patrol Marine Troopers, are conducting the search in the area of Rest Haven Resort.

No other details are available at this time. We will provide updates as soon as they are available.

