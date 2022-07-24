Advertisement

Dive teams conduct search in Table Rock Lake Saturday

Table Rock Lake
Table Rock Lake(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a search is currently underway in Table Rock Lake for a person.

The patrol says a dive team with Western Taney County, and Highway Patrol Marine Troopers, are conducting the search in the area of Rest Haven Resort.

No other details are available at this time. We will provide updates as soon as they are available.

