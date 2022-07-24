Douglas County deputy involved in deadly officer-involved shooting Saturday

AVA, Mo. (KY3) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reports a man died in an officer-involved shooting Saturday.

Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase only released limited information to KY3 News. Sheriff Degase did release information describing what led up to the incident. The sheriff says his deputies are working to notify next of kin before releasing the name.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation. The sheriff placed the officer involved on administrative leave pending the investigation.

