Knee injury sends Matz back to IL

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Steven Matz throws during the first inning of a baseball...
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Steven Matz throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cards starter Steven Matz is returning to the 15-day injured list with a knee sprain.

Matz goes back to the IL one day after he made his first start since missing two months with a shoulder injury. Matz injured his knee in Saturday night’s 6-3 win. Right-hander James Naile has been called up from Triple-A Memphis.

So far in 2022, Matz has made 10 appearances, with a 4-3 record with a 5.70 ERA.

