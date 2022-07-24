Advertisement

Royals star rookie Bobby Witt Jr. removed from game with hamstring tightness

Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. bats during the second inning of the second game of a...
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. bats during the second inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers Monday, July 11, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A day of celebration among the Kansas City baseball community was given a slight damper Sunday afternoon.

Rookie shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. was removed from the Royals’ game against the Rays after the first inning “as a precaution with right hamstring tightness. He is day-to-day,” the team stated.

Witt had driven in a run with an RBI-single in the bottom of the first inning, plating Whit Merrifield to give the team a 1-0 lead.

The announcement came during the Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown, New York, where former Royals scout and Negro Leagues Baseball Museum founder Buck O’Neil was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

