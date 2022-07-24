Texas Sen. Ted Cruz stops in Springfield for a fundraising rally for conservative PAC

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Texas Senator Ted Cruz stopped in Springfield today for a fundraising rally called “The Truth and Courage PAC Event” along with Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Missouri State Senator Eric Burlison.

The fundraising event was held at Oceans Zen on National Avenue. The turnout brought hundreds of people.

KY3 spoke with Senator Cruz, Attorney General Schmitt, and State Senator Burlison about the upcoming election.

“I’m proud to be here supporting Eric Burlison for Congress,” said Sen. Ted Cruz. “When I get involved in a Republican primary, what I’m looking for is the strongest conservative who could win and in this race.”

Senator Cruz gives both Burlison and Schmitt his endorsement.

Schmitt is running for the U.S. Senate seat retiring Senator Roy Blunt holds.

”My philosophy is to support the most conservative candidate who can win in the Senate race, and that’s clearly Eric Schmitt,” said Cruz.

“When you look at my record and my route, my record of voting is not just a proven conservative record,” said State Senator Eric Burlison, U.S. Congressional 7th District Republican candidate. “My backside is pretty sore from some of the things that have taken off passing bills like constitutional carry, passing bills like stand your ground in Missouri, passing the Second Amendment preservation, and I worked really hard to reform our amber alert system and make sure that law enforcement had the tools we need.”

“We’ve got the momentum, and tonight is an overflow crowd,” said Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate. “We’ve seen this kind of energy all across the state, and the reason why is people want a proven conservative fighter.”

KY3 spoke with the other top candidates for the U.S. House and Senate.

”Our race is the one that is growing, and we have the momentum,” said Rep. Vicky Hartzler, a candidate for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. “The recent poll showed me taking the lead in this race, and it’s a reflection of the people of this state, who are coming together alongside me to join my movement of Missourians to take back our country.”

“If they send Billy Long to Congress, you are going to get the same guy you’ve gotten for the last 12 years, said Rep. Long, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate nomination. “All these other candidates are trying to reinvent themselves and lie about their voting records and about their stand on China.”

”I do bring some experience and being able to accomplish things and get things done,” said Jay Wasson, Republican candidate for the 7th District U.S. House nomination. “I think I represent what people here in the district think. I lived here my whole life. My roots are here, and I understand the folks here.”

