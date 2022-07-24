Advertisement

XFL returning to St. Louis in 2023

The St. Louis BattleHawks proved to be St. Louis' new favorite home team.
The St. Louis BattleHawks proved to be St. Louis' new favorite home team.
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The XFL will be returning to St. Louis in 2023, the league announced Sunday.

The league made the announcement in a town hall on its website Sunday evening. At the town hall was new league owner, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The Battlehawks played in the Dome at America’s Center during the 2020 season, which was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The other cities getting a team are Seattle, Arlington, San Antonio, Houston, Las Vegas, Orlando and Washington, D.C. The season will kick off on February 18, 2023.

Anthony Becht was announced as the coach for St. Louis’ team. He played in the NFL from 2000-2011, including one season with the Rams in 2008.

Anthony Becht will be the head coach for the new St. Louis XFL team. He played in the NFL in...
Anthony Becht will be the head coach for the new St. Louis XFL team. He played in the NFL in the 2000s.

