4 kids and 2 adults die in northwestern Arkansas house fire

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — A fire at a northwestern Arkansas home killed six people, including four children, authorities said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the fire happened early Sunday at a trailer home in Springdale, about 145 miles northwest of Little Rock.

Emergency responders received a call at around 2 a.m. that there was a fire and that people were still inside the home, the sheriff’s office said. One child was able to escape.

Deputies are investigating the cause of the blaze. The victims’ bodies have been sent to the state crime lab to determine cause of death.

The sheriff’s office did not release names or ages of the victims.

