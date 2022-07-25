Advertisement

Average US gasoline price falls 32 cents to $4.54 per gallon

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in Los Angeles, at $5.65 per...
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in Los Angeles, at $5.65 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $3.90 per gallon.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 32 cents over the past two weeks to $4.54 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall.

“Further drops at the pump are likely as the wholesale gasoline price cuts continue making their way to street level,” Lundberg said in a statement.

The average price at the pump is down 55 cents over the past six weeks, but it’s $1.32 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in Los Angeles, at $5.65 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $3.90 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel dropped 22 cents over two weeks to $5.55 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Splashing water
Divers recover the body of missing swimmer in Table Rock Lake
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say
Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Douglas County deputy involved in deadly officer-involved shooting Saturday
OSHA launches investigation into deadly incident at Silver Dollar City
Sister: Missouri hiker who died in Badlands was on graduation trip, not a social media challenge

Latest News

Douglas County Sheriff questions the system after officer involved shooting.
Douglas County Sheriff questions the system after officer-involved shooting
Child care centers are closing at an alarming rate.
Child Care Crisis: Centers keep closing, families can’t afford care
Child Care Crisis: Centers keep closing, families can’t afford care
Chase Elliott drives through Turn 1 during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway,...
Elliott given Pocono win after Hamlin, Busch disqualified