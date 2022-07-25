CoxHealth mourns the loss of its vice president at Cox Medical Center Branson

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The CoxHealth family is mourning the loss of its vice president at Cox Medical Center in Branson.

David Strong passed away over the weekend. CoxHealth released this statement:

We are saddened by the loss of David Strong, our vice president, and chief financial officer at Cox Medical Center Branson, who passed away over the weekend. Please see below for a message from CoxHealth President and CEO Max Buetow:

I am saddened to share that our dear friend and colleague David Strong passed away this weekend at his home.

David Strong served as vice president and chief financial officer at Cox Medical Center Branson. His vice presidential duties included oversight of CoxHealth’s revenue cycle.

Those who knew David always appreciated his sense of humor and his larger-than-life personality. David was a part of our family, and he will live on in the many fond memories we enjoyed with him.

William Mahoney, president of Cox Medical Center Branson, noted that David was a friend and a trusted colleague.

“He was my first hire after I became CEO at Skaggs Hospital and he was a critical component of our financial turnaround,” William says. “He was also heavily involved in our successful affiliation with CoxHealth. David had a deep knowledge of revenue cycle and was extremely respected in our field.”

David balanced his professional achievements with his community involvement. He was a certified health care financial professional and a certified public accountant (CPA). He also served on the boards of the Boys and Girls Club and the Skaggs Foundation. Many of us also remember David for his love of God, his family, golf, and the outdoors.

It is during these times of heartbreak that we come together to support one another, and I would ask that please you join me in keeping David’s family in your thoughts and prayers.

