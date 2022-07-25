Customers concerned after thieves struck a storage facility in Branson West, Mo.

BRANSON WEST, Mo. (KY3) - Customers say they are concerned after thieves struck the Advantage Self-Storage units in Branson West.

Veloris Juneman’s husband came to his Advantage Self-Storage unit last week to put a cover on their camper. She says he quickly noticed the camper’s hatches were all open, and their bbq grill had been stolen.

“All of the campers in here either had broken windows, the hatches were open, the doors had been preyed open,” said Veloris Juneman.

A gravel lot that sits behind the storage buildings would typically be filled with campers and boats. Now that lot has nearly emptied after customers started removing their campers after thieves broke in.

”We called the owner or the management of the storage facility, and she said she wasn’t going to call the police and didn’t seem all that concerned,” Juneman said. “So we just pulled our camper out of here.”

Juneman says her husband also noticed the thieves tried to rip their television off the wall in their outdoor kitchen. Many boat covers were ripped off as thieves also tried to go through them. She says she encourages the community the do more research when choosing a storage facility.

”Make sure the facility has cameras because this one does not,” Juneman said. “Make sure they change the code frequently to get into the gate because this one does not. If we had known that, we wouldn’t have had our camper here.”

Juneman later contacted the Stone County Sheriff’s Office about the thieves. She was told the department would patrol this area more often because of this. The sheriff’s office also tells KY3 there have been five police reports made. In the future, she hopes more customers will check their belongings and report any damages immediately.

”Call the sheriff’s department and let them know so they can be more aware,” she said. “Be looking out for what’s happening around here.”

KY3 did contact the storage facility for comment, and a request for an interview was denied.

