Do Good with Daniel: Drew Lewis Foundation Part 1

Drew Lewis Foundation Founder & CEO, Amy Blansit, talked to Daniel Posey about the Springfield nonprofit and how it helps local families.
By Daniel Posey
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Giving back to the community while honoring her husband.

That’s the mission of Amy Blansit, founder and CEO of the Drew Lewis Foundation, who spoke one-on-one with Daniel Posey about the goals for the Springfield based nonprofit. This is part one of six in a series of Do Good with Daniel stories, spotlighting the organization and the work they’re doing in the Grant Beach neighborhood.

