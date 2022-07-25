Douglas County Sheriff questions the system after officer involved shooting.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Douglas County sheriff says a deadly officer-involved shooting on Saturday should have never happened.

Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase said deputies shot and killed Marvin Burke, who had been hiding in the woods for almost six months after a warrant was issued for his arrest in Howell County for child molestation. The sheriff said he wants to see a change at a higher level that would prevent things like this from happening.

”We talk about how the system is broken, we don’t see a damn thing happening to change it, and who’s the one that suffers in this? It’s the public as the victims, and today it was my officers,” said Sheriff Degase.

Sheriff Degase said deputies got a tip of Marvin Burkes’ location. When they arrived, he ran, and the situation got worse.

“Burke then stopped and pointed a pistol at them and fired at the deputies,” said Sheriff Degase. “They returned fire striking him numerous times.”

Sheriff Degase said Burke fired the shot first and said this could have been prevented.

“Lack of better words I’m pretty pissed,” said Sheriff Degase. “I’m pretty pissed. I’m pretty disgusted.”

Sheriff Degase said Burke has a criminal record dating back 35 years and was most recently arrested for child molestation.

“I look back at his criminal history, and the amount of times that he’s been dealt with quite frankly pisses me off. I’m mad,” said Sheriff Degase. “This is something that my guys should not have had to deal with.”

Sheriff Degase said he’s noticing a scary trend, criminals getting a slap on the wrist with minimum sentences or serious crimes and becoming more violent.

Even more so, Sheriff Degase said he feels powerless for change.

“He was out on a $10,000 bond that was put up by a bondsman, $10,000 for child molestation, that’s ludicrous, ludicrous,” said Sheriff Degase. “That’s what I get for somebody with a dope charge. Here we are turning him out to now make more victims.”

The deputy who shot and killed Burke is on administrative leave as the Webster County Sheriff’s Office Investigates the incident.

