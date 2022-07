VALLEY SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - An historic barn caught fire in Valley Spring on Monday.

Firefighters say the fire started from an electrical short on an older tractor. Firefighters kept the fire from spreading to nearby structures.

The owner says the barn dated back to the 1920s.

