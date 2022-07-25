Advertisement

Firefighters battle house fire in north Springfield

Fire damages home in the 1500 block of West Hovey.
Fire damages home in the 1500 block of West Hovey.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a house fire Sunday evening in north Springfield.

Several firefighters arrived at the fire around 6 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Hovey near the intersection of Kansas Expressway and Division.

Firefighters are investigating what caused the fire. They say neighbors reported squatters inside the home. When firefighters arrived, they found nobody at the scene.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Splashing water
Divers recover the body of missing swimmer in Table Rock Lake
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say
Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Douglas County deputy involved in deadly officer-involved shooting Saturday
OSHA launches investigation into deadly incident at Silver Dollar City
Sister: Missouri hiker who died in Badlands was on graduation trip, not a social media challenge

Latest News

Map for shooting incident Sunday morning
Police investigate shooting early Sunday morning in west Springfield
Denny Hamlin (11) celebrates with crew mates beside the trophy after winning the NASCAR Cup...
Hamlin becomes winningest driver at Pocono Raceway with 7
The St. Louis BattleHawks proved to be St. Louis' new favorite home team.
XFL returning to St. Louis in 2023
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt, left, controls the ball as Cincinnati Reds' Matt...
Votto hits 3-run HR, Mahle sharp in return as Reds top Cards