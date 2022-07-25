Firefighters battle house fire in north Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a house fire Sunday evening in north Springfield.

Several firefighters arrived at the fire around 6 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Hovey near the intersection of Kansas Expressway and Division.

Firefighters are investigating what caused the fire. They say neighbors reported squatters inside the home. When firefighters arrived, they found nobody at the scene.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.