FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Still hot for a few more days

Good morning and happy Monday! A front has become nearly stationary from northwest to southeast across the Ozarks, with rain and storms occurring north of the front. Several reports of over 2″ of rain came in this morning from Benton (MO) to Hickory to Laclede counties.

In a narrow corridor from near Warsaw to Lebanon, more than 2" of rain fell. (KY3)

This rain will gradually weaken this morning, but some beneficial rains are likely in spots. To the south, conditions are and likely will continue to be dry. Temperatures are in the 60s in spots where it’s rained, but in the 70s elsewhere. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky by this afternoon and a storm or two could redevelop. Highs will range from the middle 80s over parts of central Missouri to the lower 100s in Arkansas.

Rain and clouds early will hold temperatures in the 80s for parts of central Missouri, while 100 is likely in the south. (KY3)

A heat advisory is still in effect for southwest Missouri (including Springfield) into Arkansas.

A heat advisory is in effect for much of southwest Missouri and all of Arkansas. (KY3)

The front will move very little overnight, but the rain is expected to be north of us this time. It will be extremely warm with some spots still around 80°. Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week with highs back over 100° in most areas.

Highs will be back in the lower 100s for most of the region. (KY3)

A few storms are possible mainly late Wednesday, but the rain chance improves by Wednesday night into Thursday and perhaps Friday as the slow-moving front drops through the area. Temperatures will be on the downward trend, with 80s coming for the weekend. We may continue to see some storms near the front into the weekend for the far southern part of Missouri into Arkansas.

Rainfall this week looks promising, with the best overall chances starting Thursday. (KY3)

In the long range, models indicate highs returning to near 100° by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.