Grass fire keeps firefighters busy near Goodnight, Mo.

Grass fire near Goodnight, Mo. Monday morning
Grass fire near Goodnight, Mo. Monday morning(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEAR GOODNIGHT, Mo. (KY3) -The hot and dry weather sparked another fire in the Ozarks Monday morning.

Firefighters were called just after 1:00 to a barn fire just off highway 215 near the Goodnight Township, that’s just east of Pleasant Hope.

We’re working to find out how much land burned and what started the fire. So far, no reports of injuries.

A fire near Lebanon burned up to 125 acres on Saturday. The fire threatened nearly a dozen houses. One firefighter was treated at the scene for injuries sustained by gas inhalation and released.

The Lebanon area received more than 2 1/2 inches of rain Sunday night into Monday morning.

