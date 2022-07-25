Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies in crash in St. Clair County, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OSCEOLA, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist died from his injuries in a crash in St. Clair County.

David Singleton, 66, of Osceola, died in the crash on State Highway 13.

Investigators say Singleton’s bike overturned, throwing him from his motorcycle. Singleton died at a Springfield hospital.

