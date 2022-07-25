Motorcyclist dies in crash in St. Clair County, Mo.

OSCEOLA, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist died from his injuries in a crash in St. Clair County.

David Singleton, 66, of Osceola, died in the crash on State Highway 13.

Investigators say Singleton’s bike overturned, throwing him from his motorcycle. Singleton died at a Springfield hospital.

