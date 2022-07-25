Advertisement

Multiple shootings in north Springfield leave residents in fear

By Michael Hoffman
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple shootings in the last few weeks in one Springfield neighborhood have residents asking why.

The shootings have happened in the 800 block of North Lexington.

Cindy Woodard has lived in the same house there for 35 years. After two shootings in her neighborhood, she is terrified. One of them happened in her backyard. The gunman stood next to her house as she watched out from her bedroom window as he fired multiple shots just over a foot away from her.

I’m considering getting a realtor and finding another place to live because I’m very disturbed by this, and I’m afraid I cannot sleep at night.” She said, “I’m just afraid. I want out of here, actually. I want to feel safe in my home.”

One of her neighbors, Jessica Grady, worries for her safety and the safety of her three children.

“You know, when you’ve got kids, it’s a little scarier.” She said, “It’s scary yourself, but when you have someone else relying on you to protect them, and you feel like you can’t protect your home at all.”

Grady moved her family’s mattresses into her kitchen to avoid worries of a stray bullet ripping through their home.

Another neighbor, Chuck Helphinstine, says Nichols park, located behind their houses, needs more lighting to help residents feel safer and eliminate at least some of the crime.

At this time, there have been no arrests made for the shootings.

