Police investigate shooting early Sunday morning in west Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries in Springfield.

According to police, it’s linked to an incident at the corner of Walnut Street and South Scenic Avenue. At 2:19 a.m. Sunday, reports of gunshots came in from that area. Once police got on the scene, they learned an assault had happened, but they could not locate any victims. Shortly after, a female showed up at a Springfield E-R with a gunshot wound. A sergeant tells KY3 the female was in the area of the incident at Walnut and S Scene when she was shot.

No arrests have been made, and the incident is still under investigation. SPD asks anyone with information to call the police department or Crime Stoppers. You can reach Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

