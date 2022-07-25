Police arrest teenager for burglary at Boone County, Ark. Library

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Police in Harrison arrested a teenager accused of burglarizing the Boone County Library.

Devon Decker, 19, faces charges of commercial burglary and criminal mischief.

Investigators say Decker used a rock to smash the glass out of the emergency exit door around 1 a.m. on July 22. Police say he also damaged multiple computers, an internal door, decorations, and a vending machine. The library staff estimates the damage totals $2,500.

The Boone County Library is in the process of replacing the door and damaged computers.

