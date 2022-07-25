Authorities locate a man reported missing from Taney County

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Sheriff’s Office canceled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a man reported missing.

Dennis R. Howard, 86, disappeared from 136 Lucky Street in Rockaway Beach on Monday morning. Investigators say they found Howard in the West Plains area.

