Authorities locate a man reported missing from Taney County
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCKAWAY BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Sheriff’s Office canceled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a man reported missing.
Dennis R. Howard, 86, disappeared from 136 Lucky Street in Rockaway Beach on Monday morning. Investigators say they found Howard in the West Plains area.
