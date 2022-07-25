Advertisement

Authorities locate a man reported missing from Taney County

Dennis R. Howard, 86, disappeared from 136 Lucky Street in Rockaway Beach on Monday morning.
Dennis R. Howard, 86, disappeared from 136 Lucky Street in Rockaway Beach on Monday morning.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Sheriff’s Office canceled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a man reported missing.

Dennis R. Howard, 86, disappeared from 136 Lucky Street in Rockaway Beach on Monday morning. Investigators say they found Howard in the West Plains area.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Splashing water
Divers recover the body of missing swimmer in Table Rock Lake
Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Douglas County deputy involved in deadly officer-involved shooting Saturday
Heat advisories for much of the Ozarks into our Monday evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot few days before more rain chances march on in
The woman who was stabbed to death off the H-3 freeway Wednesday night was identified as...
GRAPHIC: Military spouse fatally stabbed in Hawaii sought help for repeated abuse, mother says
Map for shooting incident Sunday morning
Police investigate shooting early Sunday morning in west Springfield

Latest News

Section 1 of 3-mile Grant Avenue project in Springfield nearing completion
David Strong/CoxHealth
CoxHealth mourns the loss of its vice president at Cox Medical Center Branson
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 13,200 cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 600 new cases
(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
Walmart cuts profit outlook as shoppers adapt to inflation