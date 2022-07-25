Advertisement

SPONSORED: The Place-Dickerson Park Zoo hospital

The Dickerson Park Zoo hospital treats all 500 animals that call the park home.
DICKERSON PARK ZOO HOSPITAL
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Dickerson Park Zoo is a great place to get out and see your favorite animals with your family. But there’s a lot that happens behind the scenes. The Place photographer Mason Seidel is talking with the zoo’s vetarinarian to find out what happens at the hospital.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Splashing water
Divers recover the body of missing swimmer in Table Rock Lake
Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Douglas County deputy involved in deadly officer-involved shooting Saturday
The woman who was stabbed to death off the H-3 freeway Wednesday night was identified as...
GRAPHIC: Military spouse fatally stabbed in Hawaii sought help for repeated abuse, mother says
A heat advisory is in effect for much of southwest Missouri and all of Arkansas.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Still hot for a few more days
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say

Latest News

Award-winning artist, Rashod Taylor, talked to Daniel Posey about getting featured in National...
Springfield Spotlight: Award-Winning Artist Rashod Taylor Featured in National Geographic Magazine
Award-winning artist, Rashod Taylor, talked to Daniel Posey about getting featured in National...
Springfield Spotlight: Rashod Taylor
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Get Great Service at Missouri Wind & Solar
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: New Branson+ Streaming Service