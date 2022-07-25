Advertisement

Springfield Police arrest robbery suspect Sunday night

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A man is in custody after an armed robbery at a Dollar General Sunday night.

Police say the man threatened a worker with a knife at the store in the 4500 block of West Chestnut around 9:30. The man ran off with the money. An officer was in the area at the time of the robbery. Police and a K9 were able to track the man down.

Police say the suspect could be connected to a couple of recent robberies in the city.

