Springfield Police arrest robbery suspect Sunday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A man is in custody after an armed robbery at a Dollar General Sunday night.

Police say the man threatened a worker with a knife at the store in the 4500 block of West Chestnut around 9:30. The man ran off with the money. An officer was in the area at the time of the robbery. Police and a K9 were able to track the man down.

Police say the suspect could be connected to a couple of recent robberies in the city.

