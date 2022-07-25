Springfield workers show how they beat the heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - High summer temperatures have had a vice grip on the Ozarks for a while now. While some can escape the triple-digit heat at work with air-conditioned offices, it’s just not possible for others.

From roasting in a food truck like Jeremy Mathis and his wife, or working in an attic while repairing air conditioners like Lexie Rasmussen, those who work in the heat say they need to find ways to stay cool.

Inside Mathis’ food truck, it can climb to more than 115 degrees. He tries to cool down with a fan and a small air conditioning unit, but he mostly starts earlier in the day to work in cooler times.

”I’m usually at my location by eight in the morning so I can blast up the warmer I can turn on the griddle, so I can cook the hot dogs and be done by nine, to where it helps cool down by eleven o’clock.” Said Mathis, “because my employees show up by eleven to help out, I don’t want them to go through that heat.”

The same issues face Rasmussen, and because she works with large HVAC units, overheating could make a dangerous mistake. So whether in a hot attic or under the beating sun, she tries to cool down however she can.

“If I’m in an attic and it’s super hot, I’ll have to get down, take a second walk outside, get a breeze, and I’ll go back up there.” She said, “being outside, I just always have to have water with me, and if I’m cleaning off a unit I’ll try to use that to my advantage of cooling off with the hose every once in a while.”

If you’re working in hot conditions outside or in an enclosed space without air conditioning, try to get work done in cooler times like mornings or evenings, always stay hydrated, and take breaks when possible.

