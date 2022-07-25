Study: Arkansas schools have room for improvement

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When it comes to providing a quality education in a safe environment, a new study finds Arkansas schools have room for improvement.

According to a study released Monday by WalletHub, Arkansas public schools rank in 32nd place in the nation.

The rankings are based on performance, funding, safety, class size, and instructor credentials in all 50 states plus the DIstrict of Columbia. The data set included pupil-teacher ratio, dropout rates, and median standardized-test scores.

The top five performing schools in America included:

Rank State Total Score Quality Safety 1 Massachusetts 72.79 1 1 2 Connecticut 66.22 2 9 3 New Jersey 64.05 3 21 4 Virginia 61.79 4 4 5 Maryland 60.67 7 6

Those states at the bottom were:

Rank State Total Score Quality Safety 47 West Virginia 37.18 47 18 48 Arizona 35.11 48 34 49 Louisiana 34.09 49 40 50 Alaska 33.05 50 30 51 New Mexico 26.07 51 43

WalletHub ranked Missouri schools in 35th place and Tennessee schools in 28th place.

To read the full report, click here.

