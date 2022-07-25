Study: Arkansas schools have room for improvement
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When it comes to providing a quality education in a safe environment, a new study finds Arkansas schools have room for improvement.
According to a study released Monday by WalletHub, Arkansas public schools rank in 32nd place in the nation.
The rankings are based on performance, funding, safety, class size, and instructor credentials in all 50 states plus the DIstrict of Columbia. The data set included pupil-teacher ratio, dropout rates, and median standardized-test scores.
The top five performing schools in America included:
|Rank
|State
|Total Score
|Quality
|Safety
|1
|Massachusetts
|72.79
|1
|1
|2
|Connecticut
|66.22
|2
|9
|3
|New Jersey
|64.05
|3
|21
|4
|Virginia
|61.79
|4
|4
|5
|Maryland
|60.67
|7
|6
Those states at the bottom were:
|Rank
|State
|Total Score
|Quality
|Safety
|47
|West Virginia
|37.18
|47
|18
|48
|Arizona
|35.11
|48
|34
|49
|Louisiana
|34.09
|49
|40
|50
|Alaska
|33.05
|50
|30
|51
|New Mexico
|26.07
|51
|43
WalletHub ranked Missouri schools in 35th place and Tennessee schools in 28th place.
To read the full report, click here.
