Advertisement

Study: Arkansas schools have room for improvement

When it comes to providing a quality education in a safe environment, Arkansas schools have...
When it comes to providing a quality education in a safe environment, Arkansas schools have room for improvement.(WLBT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When it comes to providing a quality education in a safe environment, a new study finds Arkansas schools have room for improvement.

According to a study released Monday by WalletHub, Arkansas public schools rank in 32nd place in the nation.

The rankings are based on performance, funding, safety, class size, and instructor credentials in all 50 states plus the DIstrict of Columbia. The data set included pupil-teacher ratio, dropout rates, and median standardized-test scores.

The top five performing schools in America included:

RankStateTotal ScoreQualitySafety
1Massachusetts72.7911
2Connecticut66.2229
3New Jersey64.05321
4Virginia61.7944
5Maryland60.6776

Those states at the bottom were:

RankStateTotal ScoreQualitySafety
47West Virginia37.184718
48Arizona35.114834
49Louisiana34.094940
50Alaska33.055030
51New Mexico26.075143

WalletHub ranked Missouri schools in 35th place and Tennessee schools in 28th place.

To read the full report, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Splashing water
Divers recover the body of missing swimmer in Table Rock Lake
Heat advisories for much of the Ozarks into our Monday evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot Tuesday but more rain on the way
Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Douglas County deputy involved in deadly officer-involved shooting Saturday
The woman who was stabbed to death off the H-3 freeway Wednesday night was identified as...
GRAPHIC: Military spouse fatally stabbed in Hawaii sought help for repeated abuse, mother says
Map for shooting incident Sunday morning
Police investigate shooting early Sunday morning in west Springfield