Advertisement

Walmart cuts profit outlook as shoppers adapt to inflation

(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart Inc. on Monday lowered its profit outlook for the second quarter and the full year, citing surging inflation on basics like food that is forcing shoppers cut back on discretionary items, particularly clothing, that carry higher profit margins.

That behavior is forcing the nation’s largest retailer, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, to step up discounts on general merchandise items like home furnishings and electronics to move inventory.

Walmart’s shares fell nearly 9% in after-hours trading Monday.

Walmart said its namesake U.S. division is expected to report comparable sales excluding fuel to be up 6%, higher than previously expected, but the mix is more heavily weighted toward lower-margin food and consumer basics. Walmart is slated to report quarterly results next month.

“The increasing levels of food and fuel inflation are affecting how customers spend,” said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon in a statement.

McMillon said the company is expecting more pressure on general merchandise in the second half of the year. However, Walmart said it is encouraged by the early signs for sales of back-to-school supplies.

Walmart said that during the second quarter, the company made progress reducing inventory, managing prices to reflect certain supply-chain costs and inflation, and reducing storage costs associated with a backlog of shipping containers.

“Customers are choosing Walmart to save money during this inflationary period, and this is reflected in the company’s continued market share gains in grocery,” the company said.

As a result, adjusted earnings per share for the second quarter and full year are expected to decline around 8% to 9% and 11% to 13%, respectively. Excluding divestitures, adjusted earnings per share for the full year is expected to decline 10% to 12%.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Splashing water
Divers recover the body of missing swimmer in Table Rock Lake
Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Douglas County deputy involved in deadly officer-involved shooting Saturday
Heat advisories for much of the Ozarks into our Monday evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot few days before more rain chances march on in
The woman who was stabbed to death off the H-3 freeway Wednesday night was identified as...
GRAPHIC: Military spouse fatally stabbed in Hawaii sought help for repeated abuse, mother says
Map for shooting incident Sunday morning
Police investigate shooting early Sunday morning in west Springfield

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 13,200 cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 600 new cases
Child Care Crisis: Finding child care is hard, but resources hope to help
Child Care Crisis: Finding child care is hard, but resources hope to help
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
4 kids and 2 adults die in northwestern Arkansas house fire
Police arrest teenager for burglary at Boone County, Ark. Library
Police arrest teenager for burglary at Boone County, Ark. Library