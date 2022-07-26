1 of 2 accused in the death of Cassidy Rainwater appears before a judge

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - One of two men accused of the death of Cassidy Rainwater in Dallas County appeared before a judge Tuesday.

Timothy Norton and co-defendant James Phelps face first-degree murder charges after authorities recovered the human remains of Rainwater in the summer of 2021.

Norton re-entered a not guilty plea. A judge scheduled his next hearing for September.

KY3 News first broke the news of the case in mid-September. FBI investigators contacted detectives in Dallas County, saying they received photos from an anonymous person showing Rainwater in a cage. Investigators say a detective recognized Rainwater in a partially nude state. After searching Phelps’ phone, officials discovered seven photos of Rainwater.

