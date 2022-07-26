Birthplace of Route 66 Festival: Register for the 2022 parade

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival parade is back in 2022.

With more than 700 classic cars, trucks and other surprises, the parade makes its way down Route 66 through Springfield on Friday, Aug. 12, beginning at 6 p.m.

The best viewing locations for the parade are at Park Central Square, near Motorcycle Village at St. Louis and Jefferson, or at many locations along College (East of Grant) and St. Louis St. (East to Glenstone) to spread out along the way. Bring your lawn chairs and find a place to sit back and enjoy the ride. A pre-parade party with free cookouts will be held at the Birthplace of Route 66 Roadside Park at 1200 W. College and at Route 66 Car Museum, 1634 W. College, at 4:30 p.m.

Car show participants may add the parade as a part of their registration at no additional cost, or register for the parade only for a $10 donation.

Have a performing group interested in being a part of the parade festivities? Fill out the parade entry application form and join us in the parade or at one of several performance locations.

This is strictly a parade on wheels. Performance groups will perform at one of the performance areas, or on their own float. Registrations are accepted until July 29. You will be notified no later than Aug. 5 on your application status. Bicycle group applications are accepted until the day of the parade, Aug. 12. For safety reasons, the throwing of candy is not permitted.

