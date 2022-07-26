The case against a Springfield woman charged with first-degree murder will move forward

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield woman accused of killing a man was back in front of a Greene County judge Monday.

Jessica McCammon, 42, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence, and distribution of a controlled substance in the death of 52-year-old Dan Myers.

Prosecutors were ready to lay out their case against Jessica McCammon. They were prepared to call more than a dozen witnesses to essentially testify against her. This would give the judge the opportunity to decide if there’s enough evidence to criminally prosecute her for Myers death. Instead McCammon decided to waive her right to a preliminary trial.

Myers’ girlfriend’s daughter, Erica, says she’s not surprised that McCammon waived her right to a preliminary hearing.

“We have all these witnesses. Several people that know what she’s done. She’s trying to hide something,” she said.

In April deputies found his burned remains in his truck in a wooded area in the 10000 block of North Farm Road 16 days after he’d been reported missing.

Investigators say McCammon admitted to a witness she overdosed Myers with Fentanyl because he was abusive to her in their relationship.

They also say she became paranoid after losing her phone because it would “incriminate her in Dan’s death.” It contained an audio recording of the pair the night Myers died from the lethal dose of Fentanyl. Investigators say the recording ends with him gasping for air and McCammon not making any effort to help him.

They also say Myers had accused McCammon and a man of stealing tools from him.

“She’s lying about him beating her. She’s claimed to be a domestic violence victim before now she does this,” she said.

McCammon is being held in the Greene County Jail without bond.

She will be formally arraigned on all charges, including first degree murder, in circuit court next month.

