Driver killed in a crash near Highlandville, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -A crash on U.S. 160 south of Highlandville has killed a woman from Clever.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Sarah Marshall, 68, pulled into the path of a pickup just after 6:00 Monday night. Marshall was taken to a Springfield hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries while a passenger is being treated for moderate injuries.

The patrol reports all three were wearing seatbelts.

