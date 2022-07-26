Driver killed in a crash near Highlandville, Mo.
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -A crash on U.S. 160 south of Highlandville has killed a woman from Clever.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Sarah Marshall, 68, pulled into the path of a pickup just after 6:00 Monday night. Marshall was taken to a Springfield hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries while a passenger is being treated for moderate injuries.
The patrol reports all three were wearing seatbelts.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.