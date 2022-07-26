FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A scorcher today, but rain on the way

Good Tuesday afternoon! A lot of us started out today like we did yesterday. Most spots were dry while the northern Ozarks picked up on some light rain this morning. Our rain amounts between a tenth and half of an inch were much lighter compared to the heavy rain that left parts of St. Louis flooded this morning.

Minor rain amounts in the Ozarks Tuesday morning (KY3)

Otherwise, the main weather headline is the heat and humidity. Heat advisories for most will expire this evening. Carroll and Madison counties westward in AR… you’ll have to wait until Wednesday evening for yours to drop off.

Heat advisories will continue through Wednesday (KY3)

The big picture shows the stationary front that shifted back to the north. Thankfully, the front will still be around for the next several days. With more upper-level disturbances upstairs, we’re not done with rain chances just yet. We’ll watch for a few isolated t-storms this afternoon. Otherwise, hot and humid for most of the Ozarks with highs pushing into the lower triple digits. Feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits as well.

Aside from a few isolated t-storms, we'll stay mainly hot and humid for this afternoon (KY3)

We’ll watch for additional rain and t-storms in the northern Ozarks in the morning and a few isolated t-storms Wednesday afternoon with highs a touch cooler. Even though we’ll have a slight drop in temperatures, it will still be a hot afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 90s. Feels like temperatures will push around 100° during the afternoon.

Widespread accumulating rainfall still looks likely through the weekend (KY3)

After more scattered t-storms try to make a repeat appearance on Thursday, rounds of widespread rain chances will start to pass on through during the weekend.

Rain chances ramp up Thursday and through the weekend (KY3)

I’m not expecting it to rain throughout the entire weekend, though. Even with that, the rain chances and the positioning of the front means some spots could struggle to go into the upper 70s and lower 80s for Friday and Saturday. Depending on how the front lines up, that will determine who will see the heavier amounts of rain. Still, the potential is there for accumulating rainfall to put a dent in our drought.

Widespread accumulating rainfall still looks likely through the weekend (KY3)

While it will be nice to have temperatures back down into the 80s on Thursday and below normal through the weekend, let’s enjoy it. Once we hit Monday, returning partly sunny skies will send us back into the lower 90s across the area. By next Tuesday, indications show us returning into the upper 90s for highs.

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.