Flash flooding causes water rescues, road closures across St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - All four major interstates heading to downtown St. Louis have at least one closure following flash flooding early Tuesday morning.

At 3:30 a.m., first responders blocked off all lanes of eastbound Interstate 64 near Grand. It reopened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday. On Interstate 55, drivers were diverted off the highway before Potomac. Eastbound Interstate 44 is the third interstate affected. All lanes were closed at Hampton

Just past 6 a.m., the St. Louis Fire Department reported several cars stranded on Interstate 44 near Jefferson Avenue.

Drivers would have to find an alternate route on eastbound Interstate 70 near Natural Bridge and Jennings Station Road. In addition, Interstate 70 was closed in both directions near Mid Rivers Mall in St. Charles.

Cpl. Dallas Thompson with the Missouri Highway Patrol recommended drivers to not travel on interstates in St. Louis and St. Charles counties until after the morning commute to allow the water to recede.

Several streets in University City, Maplewood, and St. Louis City are deemed impassable. News 4 Damon Arnold spotted several cars that were tucked in the flooded roads with water up to their door handles. Crews rescued 6 people and 6 dogs after 18 homes in the 2700 block of Herimtage Avenue flooded. Roughly 15 residents chose to shelter in place.

The Maryland Heights Community Center has opened as an emergency shelter for residents. The University City School District is advising families who are displaced by flooding to go to relief sites at Barbara C. Jordan, Pershing or Brittany Woods.

St. Charles County residents were urged to stay home Tuesday morning after 911 dispatchers were overwhelmed with the amount of water rescue calls.

The Gateway Arch will be closed all day due to the flooding caused by the record rainfall. Anyone with a pre-purchased ticket to the Tram Ride to the Top or Documentary Movie will be refunded as soon as possible.

MetroTransit advised riders may see up to two hours of delays for the MetroBus, MetroLink and the Call-A-Ride service. MetroLink Station Shuttles are transporting riders by bus between the following MetroLink stations due to flooding:

Lambert Airport and Central West Ends Stations

Maplewood and Central West End Stations

Grand and Civic Center Stations

